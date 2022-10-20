BLINK brings 2 million people to Cincinnati, NKY area

Contests
Ohio’s LARGEST mural to be unveiled at BLINK, which kicks off tonight with the BLINK Parade. Artist Tristan Eaton works on the enormous canvass at the former site of the Millennium Hotel.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nation’s largest immersive art and light show reached a record high of attendees at BLINK on Thursday, bringing in 2 million people to the Greater Cincinnati Area.

The festival kicked off on Oct. 13 and lasted throughout the weekend with a new drone light show over the Ohio River, immersive art that spanned from Cincinnati to Covington, Kentucky, hundreds of vendors and more.

“Yet again, our community has come together to celebrate and support each other,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “The excitement and energy BLINK has created is an experience you won’t find anywhere else. Only in Cincinnati.”

Since 2017, BLINK has been a popular event in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky communities, bringing in hundreds-of-thousands of people from all over the world.

The second largest attendance for BLINK was in 2019, bringing in between 1.25-1.5 million people.

“The Covington experience was extraordinary,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said. “Visitors from all over the country were here expressing amazement at the creativity, the interesting and historical spaces in Covington, and the community they experienced. We want to thank the other Kenton County cities who contributed significant support and helped the entire region benefit from the BLINK festivities.”

BLINK organizers are currently working with local officials and businesses to determine the economic impact the festival had on the city. Numbers will not be available for a few months, but people who attended are welcome to take the survey.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

