Burrow voted FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s Superdome performance on Sunday has earned him the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

The Bengals quarterback threw for 300 yards, three touchdowns and finished with a 126 passer rating against the New Orleans Saints. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Burrow and the Bengals defeated the Saints, 30-26.

By winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Burrow’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Burrow will look to continue his stellar play going as the Bengals take on another NFC South team this Sunday - the Atlanta Falcons.

