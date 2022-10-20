Contests
Burrow voted FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s Superdome performance on Sunday has earned him the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

The Bengals quarterback threw for 300 yards, three touchdowns and finished with a 126 passer rating against the New Orleans Saints. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Burrow and the Bengals defeated the Saints, 30-26.

By winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Burrow’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Burrow will look to continue his stellar play going as the Bengals take on another NFC South team this Sunday - the Atlanta Falcons.

