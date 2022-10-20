Contests
Cincinnati Mayor declares Oct. 20 FC Cincinnati Day

FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declared Oct. 20 as FC Cincinnati Day in honor of the team’s first time moving forward in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

During round one, fifth-seeded FC Cincinnati defeated the no. 4 team, the New York Red Bulls, 2-1 on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati will be facing-off against top-seeded Philadelphia Union Thursday night in Chester, Pennsylvania at 8 p.m.

For more information on the match, visit FC Cincinnati’s website.

