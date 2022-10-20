Cincinnati Mayor declares Oct. 20 FC Cincinnati Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declared Oct. 20 as FC Cincinnati Day in honor of the team’s first time moving forward in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

We’re fired up to cheer on @fccincinnati tonight! I’ll be watching at @ThePitchCincy, and I can’t wait to see incredible energy from crowds all around the city.



In honor of our match tonight, Bodhi and I have prepared a proclamation.



Let’s keep it going! #AllForCincy pic.twitter.com/iWm3czv8Ex — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) October 20, 2022

During round one, fifth-seeded FC Cincinnati defeated the no. 4 team, the New York Red Bulls, 2-1 on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati will be facing-off against top-seeded Philadelphia Union Thursday night in Chester, Pennsylvania at 8 p.m.

For more information on the match, visit FC Cincinnati’s website.

