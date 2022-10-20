Dry, Windy and Warming Up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday’s daytime highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

A Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) will be in effect for much of the day. The combination of low atmospheric humidity, dry leaves and brush and gusty winds mean that any fire that gets out of control will spread rapidly and could become very destructive as it moves rapidly across the landscape.

Afternoons in the 70s are ahead for Saturday and Sunday.

We may see some rain from late Monday night into Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.