FC Cincinnati Playoffs Watch Parties: LIST

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets for Thursday night’s FC Cincinnati Watch Party at TQL Stadium may be sold out, but fans can still cheer on the Orange and Blue at any of the team’s official “Pub Partners” throughout the region.

FC Cincinnati will take on the Philadelphia Union in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at 8:00 pm ET.

If you are going to the team’s official watch party at TQL Stadium, doors open at 7:00 pm and include plenty of deals and fun including:

  • 1/2 Price Food and Drink
  • Prizes and Giveaways
  • Photo Booth
  • FIFA Gaming Station
  • Live DJ

Free parking will be available in the East Garage adjacent to TQL Stadium. Parking in the West End Garage is $5.

There is no reserved seating. Seats are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

All fans attending the Watch Party must adhere to the TQL Stadium Clear Bag Policy.

For more playoff information, please visit Playoff Central.

Fans can also attend watch parties at these locations throughout the region:

  • Rhinegeist – 1910 Elm Street
  • Turfway Park - 7500 Turfway Rd
  • The Pitch - 1430 Central Pkwy
  • Northern Row – 111 W. McMicken Ave
  • Mecklenburg Gardens – 302 E University Ave
  • BC’s Bottle Lodge – 7121 Liberty Center Dr.
  • Yellow Cab Tavern – 700 E. 4th Street, Dayton, OH

