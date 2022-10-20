Freeze, fire warnings Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dropping into the 20s with a hard freeze possible, bringing a Freeze Warning for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tender plants and vegetation could be killed, so be sure to cover up or bring in any sensitive flowers.

Later, the high temperature will warm into the 50s under sunny skies with a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) in effect most of the day.

The combination of low humidity, dry leaves, brush and gusty winds mean that any fire that gets out of control will spread rapidly and could be very destructive.

Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast

Freeze Warning & Red Flag Warning Today: Here are the details, layer up my friends ! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YU5A2NLWuT — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) October 20, 2022

Once this cold snap breaks, we are looking at much warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s Friday and increase into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

