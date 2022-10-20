Contests
Freeze, fire warnings Thursday

First Alert Forecast For Thursday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dropping into the 20s with a hard freeze possible, bringing a Freeze Warning for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tender plants and vegetation could be killed, so be sure to cover up or bring in any sensitive flowers.

Later, the high temperature will warm into the 50s under sunny skies with a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) in effect most of the day.

The combination of low humidity, dry leaves, brush and gusty winds mean that any fire that gets out of control will spread rapidly and could be very destructive.

Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast

Once this cold snap breaks, we are looking at much warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s Friday and increase into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

