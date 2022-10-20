Man accused of climbing through woman’s window, restraining her in middle of the night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will.

Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video.

TONIGHT: Police say a man broke into a Silverton home and then restrained a victim. It’s ONLY ON @FOX19 NOW. pic.twitter.com/rNk95ihTOs — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) October 20, 2022

It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.

Police say 23-year-old Mateo Salter came through the window of an apartment in the middle of the night after the victim refused to let him in the front door.

Salter then allegedly restrained the victim by bear-hugging her and tossing her phone out of reach.

Officers arrived on-scene to find Salter coming from the building, according to a police report. The officers stopped Salter at taser point and arrested him without incident.

Landlord Keith Drahaman says police called him shortly after it happened.

“The young lady that lived there was screaming, and one of the neighbors called police,” Drahaman recalled.

Drahaman says he’s thankful that neighbors reported what happening and called police before the situation could have gotten any worse.

“All the people in that unit are young kids that work in the Light House Youth Program, and they all kind of look out for each other,” Drahaman said.

Salter is charged with burglary and unlawful restraint. He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a combined $20,000 bond.

He will be back in court Oct. 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.