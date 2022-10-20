Man killed after being hit by truck in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was killed in Springfield Township early Thursday morning, police say.

Steven Grow, 49, was in the middle of Mill Road near Springdale Road when he was hit by a truck around 6 a.m., according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911 to report it, dispatchers say.

Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.

BREAKING UPDATE: Springdale Road at West Mill Road along with Mill Road at Miles Road are closed following a pedestrian accident. The driver stopped and called 911. Emergency crews on scene. Updates on @FOX19 now. pic.twitter.com/xpGF7gyiW7 — Andrea Finney (@AndreaTVNews) October 20, 2022

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Springfield Township Police Traffic Safety Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division at 513-729-1300.

