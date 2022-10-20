Contests
Man killed after being hit by truck in Springfield Township

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Springfield Township Thursday morning, police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was killed in Springfield Township early Thursday morning, police say.

Steven Grow, 49, was in the middle of Mill Road near Springdale Road when he was hit by a truck around 6 a.m., according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911 to report it, dispatchers say.

Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Springfield Township Police Traffic Safety Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division at 513-729-1300.

