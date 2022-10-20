Contests
Man shot, killed in West Chester

Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man died Thursday after a shooting in West Chester, authorities say.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Aster Park Drive.

The 20-year-old victim was in his car at the time of the shooting.

EMS transported him from the scene to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is early in the investigation with no confirmed details or suspect information at this time,” a township official said.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

