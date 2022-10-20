No charges against Tri-State police chief accused of ordering candidate’s arrest for political reasons

Video above is from previous coverage.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - Two members of the Brookville Police Department will not face criminal charges after allegedly arresting a political candidate on drummed-up charges because they thought he was anti-police.

Indiana State Police appointed a special prosecutor to the case on Aug. 5. The special prosecutor, Andrew Bryson, reviewed the ISP investigation and decided Thursday not to charge either Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum or Lt. Ryan Geiser.

Geiser arrested Brookville Town Board candidate Trevin Thalheimer earlier this summer on charges of rape and drug possession.

Geiser claimed in court Mitchum ordered the arrest.

Thalheimer’s attorney, Judson McMillin claimed the pair obtained a search warrant after claiming they smelled marijuana on Thalheimer and his friend.

The drug charge was later dropped. The rape charge, according to McMillin, was void in the first place because it was based on an old allegation that did not result in a prosecution.

Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said he was disturbed at the conduct of the investigation and arrest. A court transcript shows Huerkamp was not consulted alleged DNA evidence.

“Any time you start mixing police power with political preferences, you got major problems, and that’s what we had here,” McMillin remarked in August.

Court documents show Brookville resident Aleese Whitamore came forward saying the officers had also encouraged her to run against Thalheimer. She told FOX19 she never wanted to run. Her testimony helped clear Thalheimer.

The incident nevertheless forced Thalheimer to drop out of the race.

“I was shocked and in disbelief. Furious,” he said in August.

Thalheimer said he doesn’t understand why Mitchum and Geiser thought he held anti-police views.

“I have never stated that I was anti law enforcement,” he said. “I don’t know where they got that impression that I was. I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookville Police Department, that they’re all fair guys.”

The ordeal proved emotionally traumatic for him.

“I laid in bed for ten days. I didn’t go to work. My job suffered. I mean, there’s a lot of things going on at once,” Thalheimer said. “And I was completely blindsided by the whole thing. I was never expecting that situation, and clearly wasn’t expecting the, you know, the allegation, that part, to be arrested for, because I was, I was dumbfounded by the whole thing.”

FOX19 has reached out for comment. This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.