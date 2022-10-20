Pedestrian struck in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and injured in Springfield Township Thursday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The driver of the striking vehicle called 911 to report it on Mill Road near Springdale Road at 5:59 a.m., dispatchers say.

An ambulance was sent to the scene.

Details about the pedestrian’s condition were not released.

Mill Road is shut down from Springdale Road to Miles Road while police investigate.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to update this story on FOX19 NOW Morning News and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.