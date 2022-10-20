Contests
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck in Springfield Twp

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Springfield Township Thursday morning, police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Springfield Township Thursday morning, police say.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a pickup truck, stopped and called 911 to report it, dispatchers say.

The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10000 block of Mill Road near Springdale Road about 6 a.m., police say.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Springfield Township Police Traffic Safety Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division: 513-729-1300.

