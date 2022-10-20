Update: Pedestrian fatally struck in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Springfield Township Thursday morning, police say.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a pickup truck, stopped and called 911 to report it, dispatchers say.

The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 10000 block of Mill Road near Springdale Road about 6 a.m., police say.

BREAKING UPDATE: Springdale Road at West Mill Road along with Mill Road at Miles Road are closed following a pedestrian accident. The driver stopped and called 911. Emergency crews on scene. Updates on @FOX19 now. pic.twitter.com/xpGF7gyiW7 — Andrea Finney (@AndreaTVNews) October 20, 2022

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Springfield Township Police Traffic Safety Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division: 513-729-1300.

We will continue to update this story on FOX19 and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.