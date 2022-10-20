Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyaira Givens
Cincinnati girl, 13, guilty of murder for stabbing friend to death during spat over ‘a secret’
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.
CVG announces new domestic airline

Latest News

Film director Paul Haggis exits the courtroom for a lunch break, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in...
Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water