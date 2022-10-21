Contests
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County...
One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Avenue.

Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.

Cleves police are still on scene investigating and have not released an update.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

