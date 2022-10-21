1 dead in Whitewater Twp crash: coroner

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.

Harrison is shut down in the area until further notice.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Cleves police are on scene.

