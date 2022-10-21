Contests
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed Thursday evening after a shooting occurred in West Chester, authorities said.

The Butler County Coroner confirmed that 22-year-old Keshon Sanders died at West Chester UC Hospital on Oct. 20 around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, Sanders was shot in his car in the 500 block of Aster Park Drive around 5:20 p.m.

It is unknown whether the victim lived in the apartment complex, but officers can confirm Sanders has family in the West Chester area.

Police say they have received conflicting suspect information, so they have decided to not release any at this time.

However, they are asking people to come forward if they have more information on the incident.

“We’re asking the public to step up and get involved, because this is unacceptable. We’re going to be at this all night and we will come to a conclusion of who did this,” said West Chester Police Lt. Seth Hagaman.

FOX19 will update this story as more information surfaces.

