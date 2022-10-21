CPS teacher on administrative leave after ‘physical altercation’ with student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave following a “physical altercation” with a student, according to a statement from the district.

The incident in question happened at Western Hills University High School, CPS told FOX19 NOW Friday.

The school district did not elaborate on the altercation, only saying it involved a teacher and a student.

CPS says they are investigating.

“Additionally, the teacher has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave until further notice,” the statement from CPS reads.

Based on the outcome, the district said disciplinary action could be issued to the teacher and/or student involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.