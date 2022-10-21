Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

CPS teacher on administrative leave after ‘physical altercation’ with student

The statement from Cincinnati Public Schools says they are investigating the “physical...
The statement from Cincinnati Public Schools says they are investigating the “physical altercation” at Western Hills University High School.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave following a “physical altercation” with a student, according to a statement from the district.

The incident in question happened at Western Hills University High School, CPS told FOX19 NOW Friday.

The school district did not elaborate on the altercation, only saying it involved a teacher and a student.

CPS says they are investigating.

“Additionally, the teacher has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave until further notice,” the statement from CPS reads.

Based on the outcome, the district said disciplinary action could be issued to the teacher and/or student involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyaira Givens
Cincinnati girl, 13, guilty of murder for stabbing friend to death during spat over ‘a secret’
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing...
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
Man shot, killed in West Chester
The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a new baby animal.
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

Latest News

Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting
Sell your unwanted candy for cash with HealthyWage.
A sweet swap: How to get paid for your unwanted candy
Friday Video Forecast
Frank's Friday Afternoon Forecast
George Wagner IV is charged with helping his family kill eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley...
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial