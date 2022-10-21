Driver indicted in June crash that killed recent Mason High School grad

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide in the June crash that killed a recent high school grad.

Michael Ondreka, 24, was driving under the influence when he did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Butler Warren Road and Tylersville Road around 11 p.m. on June 14, according to the crash report.

Ondrek’s truck hit a car that was being driven by 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, the report reads.

A person who called 911 after the crash claimed Ondrek was driving “70 or 60[mph]” when he hit Waesp’s car.

Waespe, who Mason High School said graduated in May, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The Class of 2022 grad was an expecting father, according to a Facebook post from Mason City Schools.

