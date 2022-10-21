Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver indicted in June crash that killed recent Mason High School grad

Driver indicted in June crash that killed recent Mason High School grad
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide in the June crash that killed a recent high school grad.

Michael Ondreka, 24, was driving under the influence when he did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Butler Warren Road and Tylersville Road around 11 p.m. on June 14, according to the crash report.

Ondrek’s truck hit a car that was being driven by 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, the report reads.

A person who called 911 after the crash claimed Ondrek was driving “70 or 60[mph]” when he hit Waesp’s car.

Waespe, who Mason High School said graduated in May, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The Class of 2022 grad was an expecting father, according to a Facebook post from Mason City Schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyaira Givens
Cincinnati girl, 13, guilty of murder for stabbing friend to death during spat over ‘a secret’
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing...
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
Man shot, killed in West Chester
The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a new baby animal.
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

Latest News

Christopher Roberts is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing.
Man indicted for allegedly wielding knife toward Amazon delivery driver
Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her...
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
Leanne Langdon and Lauren McNutt did everything together growing up. But what they did not...
Two Anderson friends advocate for breast cancer awareness after diagnosis
The statement from Cincinnati Public Schools says they are investigating the “physical...
CPS teacher on administrative leave after ‘physical altercation’ with student