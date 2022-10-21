Fairfax man accused of posting revenge porn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fairfax man is accused of posting revenge porn online.

Aarron Ross, 34, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on a charge of disseminating images of another.

Police say on Oct. 18, Ross uploaded a video and a picture to quora.com of the victim engaged in sexual acts and, at times, naked.

The victim, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says shortly before the media were uploaded, Ross became irritated with her.

The next thing she knew, she says she got the following text: “Every picture you wish would never be on the internet is now on the internet. That’s why you got treated the way you [******] did.”

Said the victim, “He was able to access my phone and get my pictures. He had more things that he was threatening to let go of.”

The victim didn’t believe Ross would follow through on his alleged threat.

“I would never do anything like that to him,” he said.

What happened next is the nightmare the victim says she’s still living out.

“When I realized what it was, it said it had been posted 9 hours ago,” she said.

The victim explains at first she couldn’t believe she was watching her personal videos online, where anyone could see them.

“There’s really not a way to describe that kind of violation,” she said. “It’s like… not only is it a personal act, it’s something that you do with someone you care about.”

She took the posts Fairfax police, not yet knowing what happened was illegal.

“It was a video that was made consensually,” she said. “I thought they would say, ‘I’m sorry, tough luck, you shouldn’t have done that. Tough luck.’ I heard of revenge porn laws, but I thought it was more of a celebrity thing.”

Ohio’s law governing dissemination of images of others was passed in 2018 and took effect the following year.

The victim says she’s glad she had family support to get her through the ordeal.

Ross is being held on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is Oct. 31.

Police are calling it a case of revenge porn. We are hearing from the victim. ONLY ON @FOX19 NOW pic.twitter.com/9q08nFw59z — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) October 21, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.