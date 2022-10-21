Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyaira Givens
Cincinnati girl, 13, guilty of murder for stabbing friend to death during spat over ‘a secret’
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing...
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
Man shot, killed in West Chester
The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a new baby animal.
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

Latest News

Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Police investigating buried car mystery
marijuana joint
Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says
Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent...
Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem
Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot near Southern University’s campus, officials say
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving