Man indicted for allegedly wielding knife toward Amazon delivery driver

Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Friday after he allegedly walked up to an Amazon delivery driver with a knife back in August, according to a Butler County Grand Jury.

Christopher Roberts is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing, Butler County court documents revealed.

According to Middletown police, the driver was out on his route when the suspect came up to him with a knife.

Out of fear, the delivery driver shot Roberts, striking him in the leg, Middletown Police Chief David Birk explained.

Roberts ran away from the scene, but was eventually found by police and taken to the hospital, Birk said.

Police were able to determine that the driver acted in self-defense and faced no charges after Roberts tried to escape from the hospital, Birk added.

Officers suspected Roberts of being under the influence of drugs when he was confronted by the Amazon driver.

It is unknown when the suspect is expected back in court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

