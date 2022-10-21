Man seriously hurt in West End shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said.
It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim was driven to a nearby firehouse for help.
No arrests were made.
