Man seriously hurt in West End shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said.

It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim was driven to a nearby firehouse for help.

No arrests were made.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

