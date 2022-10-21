Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter

By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger.

Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis - a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom on October 7.

“It was just a big shock. And just at one point, I just stopped and cried and cried. I couldn’t breathe,” said the older sister of Mena, Leloni Willis.

Mena’s mother, Leslie Shoemake, says her daughter struggled with depression for almost 3 years - but with help from the school, Mena was able to manage it.

Then one day, everything changed when Mena came across a game inside Roblox where users pressured her into completing self-harming challenges, including cutting, hanging, and starving herself.

“In this event that the children refuse to complete the self-harming task the game on Roblox states that they will then harm the children’s family members,” Leslie said.

Leslie says her daughter was always trying to be a protector and often the listening ear for her family, and as a result, kept her troubles to herself.

“She will come and talk to us, though. Like everything’s gonna be okay. And you just gotta you know, just give us encouragement,” Leslie said.

“At the same time she was battling in all problems, she was trying to be the little big sister to all of us. The more mature one, the one who understands,” Leloni said.

Now, Leslie says Mena’s death is stirring change in the Choctaw Tribe as mental health is being spoken about more as she seeks to send a warning to others.

“I hope that this is the start that they can start showing each other more how much love this is in. My little girl is the hero and I’m very proud of her,” she said.

Leslie hopes she can be part of the solution and plans on creating the Mena’s Hope Foundation which will offer support to those who struggle with depression.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyaira Givens
Cincinnati girl, 13, guilty of murder for stabbing friend to death during spat over ‘a secret’
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing...
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
Man shot, killed in West Chester
The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a new baby animal.
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

Latest News

The statement from Cincinnati Public Schools says they are investigating the “physical...
CPS teacher on administrative leave after ‘physical altercation’ with student
Police investigate a deadly shooting in West Chester.
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting
Sell your unwanted candy for cash with HealthyWage.
A sweet swap: How to get paid for your unwanted candy
Friday Video Forecast
Frank's Friday Afternoon Forecast
George Wagner IV is charged with helping his family kill eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley...
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial