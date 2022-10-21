Contests
Authorities search Warren County quarry for possible downed glider

ODNR and OSP search a quarry in Carlisle for a possible downed glider.
ODNR and OSP search a quarry in Carlisle for a possible downed glider.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A person on a glider possibly fell or dropped into a quarry in Carlisle Thursday evening.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is searching in the quarry on Central Avenue on a report of a glider down.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m.

Multiple fire departments are on-scene together with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

