Authorities search Warren County quarry for possible downed glider

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A person on a glider possibly fell or dropped into a quarry in Carlisle Thursday evening.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is searching in the quarry on Central Avenue on a report of a glider down.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m.

Multiple fire departments are on-scene together with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.