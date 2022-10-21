Search to resume Friday for glider that possibly went down in Warren County, fire chief says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a glider that possibly went down in Carlisle late Thursday will resume at first light Friday morning, according to the fire chief.

First responders plan to bring in more drones and a sonar plane Friday, said Fire Chief Jeremy Lane.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post responded after a witness reported seeing a glider crash into a quarry on the south side of Central Avenue between Union Road and Dayton-Oxford Road at about 6:30 p.m., the patrol said in a news release.

Multiple fire departments and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources converged on the area with OSP to try to locate the glider.

They searched the ground, pond and OSP even put its helicopter up but nothing was located after four hours so the search was halted until Friday morning, according to the fire chief and OSP.

As of early Friday, there were no reports of missing people or aircraft, the fire chief said.

The pond is believed to be in a gravel pit on private property.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.