A sweet swap: How to get paid for your unwanted candy

By Andrea Finney
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - HealthyWage kicked off their “Cash for Candy” program, which allows anyone in the U.S. to donate excess, unwanted and unopened candy and get paid for it.

Participants can donate their candy to Operation Shoebox by Nov. 22 and earn up to $100 per person, or $10 per pound, and up to $10,000 in collective payouts.

HealthyWage not only pays people for their unwanted candy, but also strives to combat weight gain and help American troops overseas.

“We’re thrilled to again support Americans in their quest to avoid temptation, manage their weight-related health, and bolster their bank accounts,” HealthyWage Co-Founder and diet gamification pioneer David Roddenberry said. “By rewarding individuals with cash in exchange for their excess candy, while also supporting our troops overseas, it’s a win-win— one that can help people start their ‘holiday diet survival’ mindset to avoid needless seasonal weight gain.”

According to reports, obesity is one of the biggest health threats for Americans, plaguing more than a third of the U.S. population. This scary statistic is that much more frightful as the Halloween holiday looms large.

However, this year there’s no need to fret as one weight-wise wellness company will pay you cold, hard cash for people’s candy!

For more information on Cash for Candy, visit HealthyWage’s website.

