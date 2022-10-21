Contests
WATCH LIVE: Mistrial possible after deadlock drama in West Chester quadruple homicide case

Singh Trial: Verdict or mistrial possible after jury deadlock
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - We could find out any minute if there is a verdict or mistrial in the West Chester quadruple homicide case.

Jurors should be deliberating Friday morning whether to convict Gurpreet Singh, 40, of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in April 2019.

He could face the death penalty if convicted of the shooting deaths of his wife, Shalinder Kaur, her parents: Hakikat Singh Panag and Paramjit Kaur and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur.

However, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard is listening to arguments from both the prosecution and defense over potential misconduct by two jurors who are fighting and name-calling after jurors deadlocked Thursday.

The state told the judge Friday morning they want to remove both jurors and substitute alternates.

Singh’s attorney said he wants a mistrial.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the courthouse and will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Here is a sample of some of the issues cited by the state:

  • Juror #111 called #83 “an idiot”
  • Juror #111 “I have raised my voice at her, I’m just not always going to be able to keep my composure”
  • Other Juror: “The two of them are causing a delay while they argue. They will never be open to other juror’s opinions.”
  • Other Juror: “We have two jurors who are extremely aggressive, they are basically screaming at each other…”

The judge already said late Thursday he had a difficult decision to make about the case after the jury announced earlier that day they were deadlocked after only deliberating since late Wednesday afternoon.

The judge told jurors to keep trying to reach a verdict.

Jurors deliberated for several more hours Thursday until the judge released them at about 10:30 p.m.

Since this is a death penalty case, the jury is sequestered until they reach a verdict.

