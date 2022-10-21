Contests
Weekend Warm-up: Temps soar into 70s

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After another chilly start Friday with temperatures in the low 40s, thermometers are on the rebound this weekend and beyond.

Friday’s high will rise into the upper 60s.

Even warmer air will move in Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-70s both days.

By Monday, temps will top out in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast

While this warm snap is certainly nice this time of year, the Tri-State is undergoing a definite dry spell with a rainfall deficit of 3.13 inches of rain over the last 50 days.

September’s rainfall total was 1.94 which was 1.17″ less than normal.

Through Thursday, only 0.07 of rain has fallen which is 1.96 less than normal this far for the month of October.

It looks like the next rain will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

More rain could fall on Friday, Oct. 28.

Rainfall totals are likely to fall into the “dust settler” category and not be nearly enough to relieve the dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

