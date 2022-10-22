3 injured when SUV loses control on freeway, comes to rest on home’s rock wall
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A child and two women were injured Friday morning when the Tesla SUV they were in went off the side of the H-1 Freeway eastbound in Makakilo and came to rest on a home’s rock wall below.
Police are investigating what led up to the two-vehicle crash, which was reported around 10:55 a.m.
EMS said a 5-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were in serious condition following the incident. A 52-year-old woman was in stable condition.
Paramedics treated the three and transported them to a hospital.
