Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of teenagers caused a crash in West Price Hill Thursday that involved a woman and her 3-year-old child, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. at Cleves Warsaw Pike and Anderson Ferry Road.

Court documents show the driver of the car was 15-years-old, and it’s possible the car had just been stolen from a nearby Target.

Investigators say the car with four teenagers inside was going west on Cleves Warsaw when the underage driver veered across center, ran a red light and hit Julie Phelps’ car.

“We were heading up Anderson Ferry,” Phelps said. “We heard sirens going, and I looked over, and before I knew it, I was in the intersection looking the opposite way.”

Phelps says her car is now totaled.

“It felt like an action scene from a movie,” she said. “My ears started ringing. There was smoke everywhere. The first thing I did was look back at my son and say, ‘Are you ok? Are you ok?’”

Other than a few bumps and bruises, no one was seriously hurt.

The teens’ car went into the front yard of a home on Cleves Warsaw.

Police have not confirmed the car was stolen, but radio traffic from just before the crash on the same day describes a robbery at a Target on Glenway in which four suspects assaulted a woman and stole things from her, including her car.

The vehicle description of that car, a black Toyota Camry, matches the car involved in the crash.

The man who owns the home in whose front yard the teens crashed says he overheard police say the teens were suspects in a carjacking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.