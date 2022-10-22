Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night.

It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage.

The report came in shortly before 9 p.m.

A man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the scene.

Officers found him sitting in a chair.

His injuries are life-threatening, police say.

No suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

