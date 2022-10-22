Man seriously hurt in Carthage shooting
The injuries are life-threatening, police say.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street Friday night.
It happened in the 6700 block at Vine and 68th Street in Carthage.
The report came in shortly before 9 p.m.
A man was shot multiple times in his lower extremities, according to police at the scene.
Officers found him sitting in a chair.
His injuries are life-threatening, police say.
No suspect information at this time.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.