Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton

Hamilton shooting.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said.

The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time until the families are notified.

FOX19 will update this story as more information surfaces.

