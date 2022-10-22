Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said.
The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time until the families are notified.
FOX19 will update this story as more information surfaces.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.