No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats edge SMU Mustangs to extend AAC winning streak

DALLAS, Texas (ENQUIRER) - Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Coe made five field goals and the University of Cincinnati football team ruined Southern Methodist University’s homecoming with a narrow 29-27 win Saturday in Dallas.

The Bearcats defense had six sacks in the victory, including two by linebackers Jaheim Thomas and 1.5 by Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati also committed a season-high 14 penalties for 128 yards.

Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) won its fourth straight game against the Mustangs (3-4, 1-2) and captured its 19th straight win in AAC play. The two-time defending AAC champion Bearcats will head to Orlando, Florida, to face UCF next Saturday.

Without standout wide receiver Tyler Scott, who is nursing an ankle injury, the Bearcats went three-and-out on their first drive. But cornerback Arquon Bush collected his second interception of the season and ninth of his career on SMU’s second drive, returned it 15 yards and set up Ben Bryant and the Cincinnati offense at the SMU 10-yard line.

Cincinnati, coming off a bye week, failed to get in the end zone after Bush’s pick and settled for a 30-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Coe to take the early 3-0 lead.

Bryant, in his first action since suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter of the Bearcats’ 28-24 win against South Florida on Oct. 8, failed to complete his first five throws and was sacked twice in the first three drives.

Cincinnati punter Mason Fletcher did his part early, booting an AAC-record 84-yard punt on his first opportunity. It was the longest punt of season in the FBS and the longest in program history. Fletcher’s second punt went 57 yards.

Bearcats running back Corey Kiner, who returned after missing a game with a hand injury, had the first explosive offensive play of the day. The former Roger Bacon High School star ran through the Mustangs defense for a 22-yard gash late in the opening frame. Kiner’s run set up a 1-yard touchdown by fellow running back Ryan Montgomery, and the Bearcats surge ahead 10-0 with 33 seconds to play in the first.

Charles McClelland, Cincinnati’s starting running back, joined the party with a career-long 76-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bearcats a 17-0 lead with 13:34 to play before the break. The long score was McClelland’s sixth of the season.

After not bending for much of the first half, the Cincinnati defense broke late in the second quarter. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai tossed a 43-yard pass over the heads of the Bearcats’ defenders to Mustangs receiver Jordan Kerley. The completion led to 3-yard score by SMU running back TJ McDaniel, and the Mustangs pulled within 17-7 with 8:12 remaining before intermission.

Bryant and the Cincinnati offense answered with another trip to red zone but again settled for a field goal. Coe booted 25-yarder through the goal posts to make it 20-7 with 4:05 left in the first half.

Mordecai and Kerley linked up again for a 1-yard score just before halftime. Kerley motioned in and then beat Bearcats freshman cornerback JQ Hardaway to the outside edge of the goal line to cap a 13-play, 77-yard drive and make it 20-14 at the half. SMU converted on two seperate fourth-and-1s on the scoring drive.

After Bryant and the offense sputtered in their first drive out of the locker room, Coe blasted a 52-yard field goal, his third of the day. The 52-yarder, a yard shy of his career long, put the Bearcats up 23-14.

Coe added another field goal – a 44-yarder – to make it 26-14 with 6:26 left in the third. He nailed another one – a 31-yarder – at the 1:58 mark in the quarter. Coe, a Delaware transfer, entered the day 4-for-7 on field-goal attempts.

SMU blocked Coe’s sixth attempt, which came with 8:20 to play. The 44-yard attempt would’ve put Cincinnati ahead 31-14. Instead, the Mustangs returned the block 17 yards and then scored on 16-yard pass play to pull within 29-21 with 5:09 remaining.

A roughing-the-passer penalty by defensive lineman Eric Phillips, a pass-interference call on safety Ja’Von Hicks and a personal-foul penalty on linebacker Ty Van Fossen aided a last-ditch effort by SMU to tie the game. The Mustangs scored on a 1-yard run to make it 29-27 with 1:57 left. But SMU failed on the two-point conversion.

Bearcats wide receiver Chris Scott collected the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and escaped with the win.

Milestone victory

With the win, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell became the winningest coach in program history. Fickell, who is now 54-16 in five-plus seasons with the Bearcats, passed Rick Minter in the record books. Minter compiled a 53-63-1 record from 1994-2003.

Notable injuries

Cincinnati graduate defensive lineman and team captain Jabari Taylor left the game after suffering an apparent lower-body injury on the game’s opening drive. He did not return. Senior offensive lineman James Tunstall also suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

