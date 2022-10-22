Thousands attend annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Sawyer Point

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of people gathered at Sawyer Point Saturday morning for the annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Organizers say that event unites people who have been affected by breast cancer with a common goal of ending the disease.

Participant and breast cancer survivor Katrina Johnson says she was getting a regular check-up when she found out the news.

Johnson, who does not have a family history of breast cancer, says the news took her by surprise, but she got through it by staying positive and praying.

“You got to keep a positive attitude even though when you hear the word cancer, most people lose their frame of thought, but through it all just keep calling on God, the Lord Jesus Christ, because that’s who will bring you through it,” Johnson said.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is recommended that women over 40 should get a mammogram annually, but women who are at higher risk of breast cancer should get checked earlier.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign was launched in 1993. Since then, they have raised nearly $3 billion nationwide, making it the largest and most impactful breast cancer movement nationwide.

In 2021, 7,500 walkers in the Greater Cincinnati area raised more than $400,000.

