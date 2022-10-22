Warm Weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This weekend, high temperatures will soar into the low to middle 70s and low temperatures are expected to range from the upper 40s to low 50s. That means we will be in the vicinity of 10° warmer than normal.

We are in dire need of rainfall. September’s total was 1.17″ shy of normal and through October 20th only 0.07″ of rain had fallen at CVG, the location of official measurements. Rainfall for that fifty-day stretch is 3.13″ below normal with only 39% of the normal rainfall total measured.

Next week there are several chances of rain, but they will mostly be “dust settlers”. It will take some time to recharge the soil.

