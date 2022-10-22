Contests
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

A Warren County Sheriff's Office cruiser is damaged following an OVI crash in Hamilton Township.
A Warren County Sheriff's Office cruiser is damaged following an OVI crash in Hamilton Township.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township.

It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue.

The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township police officers at the scene.

It’s unclear what led them to lose control.

No sheriff’s deputies were injured.

The suspect fled after the crash but is now in custody on charges of fleeing and OVI.

