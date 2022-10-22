Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township.

It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue.

The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township police officers at the scene.

It’s unclear what led them to lose control.

No sheriff’s deputies were injured.

The suspect fled after the crash but is now in custody on charges of fleeing and OVI.

