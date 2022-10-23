1 in critical condition after being shot in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in Lockland Saturday afternoon, according to Lockland Police Chief Chris Bundren.

Officers arrived to the scene of Elm St. and W. Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gun shot wound, Bundren explained.

Officers say the victim is in his 20s and was taken to UC Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

At this time, police are not releasing the name or medical status of the victim.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Lockland police are still investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story when more information surfaces.

