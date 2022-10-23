1 person shot, killed in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street around 2:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found that the victim was shot multiple times in the stomach. Officers say they tried to perform lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or stated if they have a suspect.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Officers are still investigating.

