Another Warm and Sunny Day!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will warm it up nicely back into the upper 70′s Sunday afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine through Monday, before rain arrives on Tuesday into Wednesday, out ahead of our next cold front.

We are in dire need of rainfall. September’s total was 1.17″ shy of normal and through October 20th only 0.07″ of rain had fallen at CVG, the location of official measurements. Rainfall for that fifty-day stretch is 3.13″ below normal with only 39% of the normal rainfall total measured.

Next week there are several chances of rain, but they will mostly be “dust settlers”. It will take some time to recharge the soil.

