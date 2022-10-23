Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyle’s Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department.

Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m.

The two other occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Valenti said.

Officers have not identified anyone involved in the crash.

Valenti says I-75 has been shut down and will be shut down for a while.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

