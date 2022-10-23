Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyle’s Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department.

Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m.

The two other occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Valenti said.

Officers have not identified anyone involved in the crash.

Valenti says I-75 has been shut down and will be shut down for a while.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton shooting.
Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in Delhi, police say
The Current at The Banks
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
A Warren County Sheriff's Office cruiser is damaged following an OVI crash in Hamilton Township.
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her...
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial

Latest News

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning.
1 person shot, killed in East Price Hill, police say
1 person shot, killed in East Price Hill, police say
1 person shot, killed in East Price Hill, police say
The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk took place Saturday morning at Sawyer Point.
Thousands attend annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Sawyer Point
Hamilton shooting.
Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton