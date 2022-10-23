Contests
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says

Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.
Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -An elderly couple died following a murder-suicide in Adams County early Saturday morning, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen Newkirk and John Newkirk, both 75 years old, were found dead at their home on Duffey Road.

Deputies say they were called to the scene around 5:15 a.m. after a juvenile family member discovered the couple.

It’s unclear as to what led up to the incident.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

