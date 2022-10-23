Man hospitalized, woman in custody after Madisonville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was taken to UC Medical Center, and a woman is in custody after a shooting took place in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati officers at the scene.

Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Erie Avenue for the report of a shooting around 11 a.m.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers say the victim is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating.

