Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man hospitalized, woman in custody after Madisonville shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday,...
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday, according to police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was taken to UC Medical Center, and a woman is in custody after a shooting took place in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati officers at the scene.

Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Erie Avenue for the report of a shooting around 11 a.m.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers say the victim is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
Hamilton shooting.
Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in Delhi, police say
The Current at The Banks
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
A Warren County Sheriff's Office cruiser is damaged following an OVI crash in Hamilton Township.
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says
Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning,...
Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting
Morgan Owens discusses ways to keep your skin glowing this fall
Morgan Owens discusses ways to keep your skin glowing this fall
One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY