Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton shooting.
Murder suicide situation leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in West Price Hill, police say
Teens crash into mother and 3-year-old in Delhi, police say
The Current at The Banks
The Banks apartments sold for $90 million to developer with ties to Reds
A Warren County Sheriff's Office cruiser is damaged following an OVI crash in Hamilton Township.
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her...
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial

Latest News

Owner of new Westwood plant shop, Frond, showcases latest indoor plants
Owner of new Westwood plant shop, Frond, showcases latest indoor plants
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
The suspected shooter is charged with capital murder for the deaths of two people at a Dallas...
Man charged after fatal hospital shooting in Texas