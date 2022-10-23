Contests
Person shot in Newport, deputies say

Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was shot on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch believes the shooting occurred in the area of Isabella Street and W. 10th Street.

The identity of the victim and their status is unknown at this time.

Deputies are currently investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

