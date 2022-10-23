Person shot in Newport, deputies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch believes the shooting occurred in the area of Isabella Street and W. 10th Street.

#BREAKING: On scene at a confirmed shooting in Newport near New Hope Christian Center @FOX19



I’m working to gather information and will update as I learn more. pic.twitter.com/EFL1vlVELm — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) October 23, 2022

The identity of the victim and their status is unknown at this time.

