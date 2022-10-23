Person shot in Newport, deputies
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatch believes the shooting occurred in the area of Isabella Street and W. 10th Street.
The identity of the victim and their status is unknown at this time.
