Police: Child found with gun shot wound in Madisonville, pronounced dead

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Lt. Cunningham says.
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound...
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child was fatally shot in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

District 2 officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the 6100 block of Roe Street where they found a child under the age of 5 years old with a gun shot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.

The child was immediately taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

Cunningham added that an officer was injured after arriving to the scene, but was not shot.

Police are still investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update the story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

