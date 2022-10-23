Police: Child found with gun shot wound in Madisonville, pronounced dead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child was fatally shot in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

District 2 officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the 6100 block of Roe Street where they found a child under the age of 5 years old with a gun shot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.

The child was immediately taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

Cunningham added that an officer was injured after arriving to the scene, but was not shot.

Police are still investigating the scene.

