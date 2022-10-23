Trent Taylor puts exclamation point on Bengals win over Falcons with a backflip

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday was impressive enough, but wide receiver/punter returner Trent Taylor’s celebration at the end of the game caught social media’s attention.

Taylor, in his second season with the Bengals, did a backflip after Joe Burrow kneeled to run out the clock on Cincinnati’s win.

I SEE YOU TRENT TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/80IHzAu9DV — Caleb (@513Caleb) October 23, 2022

Taylor returned three punts against the Falcons, gaining 40 yards, including a 21-yard return as the Bengals improved to 4-3 this season.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to the celebration:

This judge gives Trent Taylor’s backflip a perfect 10

Trent Taylor backflip 10/10



Another Cincy dub. You absolutely love to see it🏈 — Drew Snell (@drew_snell10) October 23, 2022

Has Trent Taylor’s backflip become the Bengals’ ‘victory cigar’

Looks like the Trent Taylor backflip has become the official end of game indicator 😆 — Carrie (@AverageJane71) October 23, 2022

ANOTHER TRENT TAYLOR BACKFLIP!!! WHO DEY!!!! #RuleTheJungle — Krossing Pattern Sports (@KrossingPattern) October 23, 2022

Trent Taylor’s backflip the perfect way to celebrate another Bengals win

Hurst with an amazing sell. Trent Taylor does a backflip in the backfield after the clock runs out. What a win. Lol. — Nate Ray (@TheNathanRay) October 23, 2022

The backflip started when Trent Taylor was with the 49ers

Trent Taylor honors Richie James Jr. by doing Jame’s signature backflip out of the victory formation 🙌



h/t @49grams pic.twitter.com/KvRL0Sph2w — SFN✌️ (@TheSFNiners_) September 29, 2020

Trent Taylor started doing the backflip to honor injured 49ers teammate Richie James

Great nugget from @DDuggan21: Trent Taylor did a standing backflip at the final gun, reprising the tradition usually carried about by 49ers WR Richie James, who’s on IR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 27, 2020

