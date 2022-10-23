Trent Taylor puts exclamation point on Bengals win over Falcons with a backflip
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday was impressive enough, but wide receiver/punter returner Trent Taylor’s celebration at the end of the game caught social media’s attention.
Taylor, in his second season with the Bengals, did a backflip after Joe Burrow kneeled to run out the clock on Cincinnati’s win.
Taylor returned three punts against the Falcons, gaining 40 yards, including a 21-yard return as the Bengals improved to 4-3 this season.
Football fans took to Twitter to react to the celebration:
This judge gives Trent Taylor’s backflip a perfect 10
Has Trent Taylor’s backflip become the Bengals’ ‘victory cigar’
Trent Taylor’s backflip the perfect way to celebrate another Bengals win
The backflip started when Trent Taylor was with the 49ers
Trent Taylor started doing the backflip to honor injured 49ers teammate Richie James
