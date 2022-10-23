Contests
Trent Taylor puts exclamation point on Bengals win over Falcons with a backflip

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer on the team in the third...
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer on the team in the third quarter during a Week 7 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports(Kareem Elgazzar // The Enquirer)
By Kyle Brown
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday was impressive enough, but wide receiver/punter returner Trent Taylor’s celebration at the end of the game caught social media’s attention.

Taylor, in his second season with the Bengals, did a backflip after Joe Burrow kneeled to run out the clock on Cincinnati’s win.

Taylor returned three punts against the Falcons, gaining 40 yards, including a 21-yard return as the Bengals improved to 4-3 this season.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to the celebration:

This judge gives Trent Taylor’s backflip a perfect 10

Has Trent Taylor’s backflip become the Bengals’ ‘victory cigar’

Trent Taylor’s backflip the perfect way to celebrate another Bengals win

The backflip started when Trent Taylor was with the 49ers

Trent Taylor started doing the backflip to honor injured 49ers teammate Richie James

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

