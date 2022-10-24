Contests
2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County

Alexis Lathea Beaver, 22, and Edwin Marcos Roman Romero, both of Virginia, were arrested in...
Alexis Lathea Beaver, 22, and Edwin Marcos Roman Romero, both of Virginia, were arrested in Boone County Sunday.(Boone County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona.

According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Edwin Marcos Romero, 40, told deputies that his girlfriend, Alexis Lathea Beaver, 22, both from Virginia, shot him while they were arguing, Ridgell said.

Ridgell says that while deputies were at the scene, deputies found four shell casings that were tampered.

Investigators state that Beaver and Romero fled the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies then saw a suspicious vehicle on I-71 North and made a traffic stop. Ridgell says Beaver and Romero were inside the vehicle and so deputies then arrested them.

Ridgell says that during the arrest, Beaver assaulted multiple deputies. While in the police cruiser, she attempted to kick out the back passenger window and while doing so, she damaged the doorframe.

During the investigation deputies say they discovered that Romero entered the vehicle with a firearm and that he was a “deported criminal aggravated felon.”

Ridgell says Beaver faces charges of four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of one criminal mischief, three counts of assault on a police officer, and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Romero faces charges of one count of possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

Deputies are also working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding Romero’s deported felon classification.

Ridgell says that a judge set Beaver’s bond at $100,000 and Romero’s bond was not set at this time.

They are both held at the Boone County Detention Center.

Neither the store nor its customers were targets in the incident.

