2 people hospitalized following accident in White Oak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a 2-vehicle accident occurred in White Oak Monday morning, according to Colerain police.

Officers say the accident happened on Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered two people trapped.

Those two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Officers say that the north and southbound lanes of Colerain Avenue will be closed while the accident is still under investigation.

