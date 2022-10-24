Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend.

Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the driver of another car coming from the opposite direction hit her head-on, according to Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department.

Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. and closed all of the lanes for several hours.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Valenti explains that the passenger in that vehicle was released from the hospital Sunday.

Police have not stated if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Detective Gregg Andrews at 859-292-2271 with the Covington Police Department.

Arlinghaus was a longtime Catholic school teacher in Northern Kentucky, according to Villa Madonna Academy, where she was an elementary teacher.

The Villa Hills private school released a statement on her death, saying they are “shocked,” and “deeply saddened.” Read the full statement in the Facebook post below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died following a wrong-way crash in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
Person shot in Newport, deputies say
Police are investigating the 6100 block of Roe Street after a child died from a gun shot wound...
Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say
Adams County deputies were at the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday morning.
Elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Adams County, sheriff says
Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning,...
Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting

Latest News

Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner testifies against brother in Pike County massacre trial
The murder-suicide happened on Rockford Drive in Hamilton.
Man, woman identified after murder-suicide in Hamilton
Deputies investigate the scene near New Hope Christian Center in Newport after a person was...
18-year-old man shot in Newport, police say
The crash happened on State Route 73 a little before 9 a.m Monday, according to troopers.
One driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
Deangelo Davis' 3-year-old son died on Sunday after being shot on Roe Street in Madisonville,...
Father arrested after 3-year-old son killed in Madisonville shooting