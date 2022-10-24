‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend.

Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the driver of another car coming from the opposite direction hit her head-on, according to Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department.

Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. and closed all of the lanes for several hours.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Valenti explains that the passenger in that vehicle was released from the hospital Sunday.

Police have not stated if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Detective Gregg Andrews at 859-292-2271 with the Covington Police Department.

Arlinghaus was a longtime Catholic school teacher in Northern Kentucky, according to Villa Madonna Academy, where she was an elementary teacher.

The Villa Hills private school released a statement on her death, saying they are “shocked,” and “deeply saddened.” Read the full statement in the Facebook post below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.